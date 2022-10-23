Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall temperatures return this week as a cold front moves into the Brazos Valley Monday evening. Ahead of the cooler air, rain and thunderstorms are expected to rattle across the area through the afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could be strong or briefly severe, especially after sunset.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Brazos Valley under a 2 out of 5 risk for isolated severe weather Monday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible (KBTX Weather)

What to Monitor:

Main concern is strong winds. (KBTX Weather)

Strong winds: Sustained winds near 25 mph. Gusts between 40 - 60 mph.

Brief spin-up tornado: Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a 2% risk for tornado formation in the Brazos Valley. If any do form, they will remain weak and short-lived.

Hail: Updrafts are strong enough to create hail, but will likely remain small in size. Expect pea-to-pocket change-sized hail.

Localized heavy rain: A quick 0.75″ to 1.5″ will be possible, with localized higher totals -- particularly under any strong/severe storm that develops

Timing:

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing through the morning hours to the north and west of the Brazos Valley. By afternoon, scattered activity along I-35 and in Central Texas will have the chance to drift into the northwestern Brazos Valley. A line of rain and embedded storm activity could come together as early as 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While any early activity will need to be monitored -- heavy rain and lightning could slow down or hinder after-school activities and the drive home, if nothing else -- the evening hours seem to hold the greater potential for severe storms to develop. An approaching area of low pressure will add enough “twist” in the atmosphere that storm activity between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. could occasionally turn severe as it drifts steadily south and southeast.

NOON:

Expect strongest storms between 4 and 10 PM. (KBTX Weather)

4 PM:

7 PM:

10 PM:

After the front, temperatures drop into a comfortable 70 degrees during the middle of the week. A secondary front arrives Friday evening, halting the gradual warm-up back into the 80s.

Comfortable fall-like weather during the middle of the week. (KBTX Weather)

