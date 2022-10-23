Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival.

The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights.

The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening.

The temple extended a special invitation to Indian students who attend Texas A&M University.

Shri Omkarnath Temple board of trustees member Srinivasa Sunkari is happy they we’re able to come together after not being able to host the festival due to Covid-19.

“This is the first time we are celebrating with everybody the graduate students as well as the community. It’s a good opportunity for everybody to get together and know each other,” said Sunkari

The Diwali Festival expected to see around 1,100 attendees to come out to the Shri Omkarnath Temple.

