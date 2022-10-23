Texas A&M Sweeps No. 16 Kentucky in Opening Match

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team swept No. 16 Kentucky (25-23, 27-25, 25-20) at Reed Arena on Saturday.

This was the first time Texas A&M (11-9, 3-6 SEC) has beaten Kentucky (11-6, 6-2 SEC) at home since 2015, but in doing so the Aggies also handed the Wildcats their first Southeastern Conference sweep since 2017.

Madison Bowser led the Aggies with 10 kills on a .526 hitting percentage, while adding four blocks to her impressive day. Lexi Guinn also paced Texas A&M with a career high 10 kills. Elena Karakasi dished out 34 assists, while adding five digs and two blocks. Molly Brown was the defensive standout today as she logged six blocks to go alongside her five kills.

The Aggies’ Brown was an instant spark in the opening frame, registering two kills and a block to give A&M an early lead, 5-4. The teams traded points in a close battle, which tied the match at 14. Brooke Frazier sparked a 4-0 run from behind the service line to give A&M a 19-16 lead. After 15 ties and seven lead changes, the Aggies took control to secure the opening frame, 25-23.

The Maroon & White carried its momentum into the second frame, jumping out to an early 8-3 advantage. A run from the Wildcats pulled them back to within three, but the Aggies held the lead, 15-12. Kentucky found momentum and overtook A&M, but it was short lived as the Aggies tied the game at 22. Facing a set point, the Aggies responded to win the second set, 27-25.

With neither team giving up ground early in the third set, the Aggies and Wildcats were tied at eight. A successful challenge from coach Bird gave A&M a small advantage, 12-10. The Maroon & White continued its push with a 6-3 run which extended the lead to 18-13. The Aggies were persistent and went on to win the set and match 25-20.

UP NEXT

The Aggies take on the Wildcats again tomorrow. The match is presented by Aggieland Roofing and begins at 2 p.m. CT and airs on ESPNU.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On her thoughts on the match…

“I am proud of this team. They were locked in. They knew the scout and they executed. They have been grinding, and to come out to be that focused and locked in was great to see.”

Junior Middle Blocker Madison Bowser

On the middle blockers performance…

“We have been working on executing the middles all week and I think we executed that today. Our offense was pretty spread out in our blockers and knew what to do. El (Karasaki) was setting all over the place which was an important key to our win today.”

Junior Middle Blocker Molly Brown

On what this win meant…

“I would say that was a team win. Everyone came out and did their job. We have been grinding, it hasn’t been easy, but we stuck it through. I am proud of everyone.”

