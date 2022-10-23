Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station

The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train appeared to have become detached on the tracks along with hearing a loud noise.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road.

The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train appeared to have become detached on the tracks along with hearing a loud noise.

A spokeswoman for Union Pacific didn’t have specifics but said there was a mechanical issue on the train that caused it to suddenly stop.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the...
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Brazos County tax rate set
Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”

Latest News

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 10/23
Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 10/23
Diwali Festival hosted at Shri Omkarnath Temple
Diwali Festival hosted at Shri Omkarnath Temple
meet the candidates bryan city council district 3
Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3
For the first time in two years, The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali...
Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival