Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road.

The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train appeared to have become detached on the tracks along with hearing a loud noise.

A spokeswoman for Union Pacific didn’t have specifics but said there was a mechanical issue on the train that caused it to suddenly stop.

