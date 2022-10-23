Weather Whys: What are the layers of the atmosphere?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Todays’s Weather Whys is focused on the different layers of the atmosphere, which many of you may already recognize from grade school. The official number of layers is up for debate, and we’re going to talk about two of the essential ones today.

First up, we will start at the surface with the troposphere. This is where all of your typical weather happens: rain showers, thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and snow.

The troposphere has a total height of approximately 7.5 miles, but this varies the further north or south you travel. The top of the troposphere is called the tropopause, the boundary between the troposphere and the stratosphere. The closer you are to the equator, the higher the tropopause extends into the atmosphere.

The stratosphere is located between 7.5 miles and 35 miles above the earth’s atmosphere. The stratosphere is full of ozone. This is is the layer of the atmosphere that protects us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. It also is very different from the troposphere in one crucial way.

In the troposphere, temperatures decrease with height. The higher up in the atmosphere you are, the colder it gets. That is not the case in the stratosphere. Temperatures increase with height. The higher you venture into the stratosphere, the warmer it gets. This is because the ozone in the stratosphere absorbs ultraviolet radiation. Although it is still extremely cold. The temperature does not warm back up anywhere near how warm it is at the surface. The average temperature in the stratosphere is approximately -50°F.

This difference in how temperature changes with height is actually one of the reasons thunderstorms only happen in the troposphere and mostly stop growing when they reach the tropopause.

When air temperature increases with height, it means that the air is stable. Any air that is pushed up into the atmosphere in a stable atmosphere will sink back down. In an unstable atmosphere, the opposite is true. Air continues to rise in an unstable atmosphere.

Unstable air is possible in the troposphere because air temperature decrease with height. If air rises and it is warmer than the air around it, it will continue rising. In a stable atmosphere, if air rises, the air around it will be warmer than it, causing the air to sink back down.

In the next Weather Whys, we’ll discuss the upper layers of the atmosphere and talk about the edge of space.

