Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $610 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

The next drawing will be held Monday night.

It is 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. The estimated cash value is about $262 million.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18. The jackpot was $580 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been more than 30 drawings since, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the...
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
The restaurant owner says the lease is expiring and a Fort Worth-based real estate group wants...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to a packed auditorium during a stop on his...
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Latest News

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high