Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course.

Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was the best in the field and moved them from 14th after the first round to eighth place after 54 holes. The Aggies finished the tournament at 7-under, well behind champion Stanford (-23), which used an 8-under final round to edge host Georgia Tech (-22) and Pepperdine (-22) by a stroke.

“The last two rounds were good rounds,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We needed to put together a really clean round to finish in the top four or five and we didn’t quite do that, but it was a good solid round. The course played really difficult so the scores weren’t nearly as low today. Our last two rounds were really good and it was good to end the fall on a good note. It’s something we can build upon, for sure.”

Three Aggies shot under-par rounds on Sunday with sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and senior Sam Bennett carding 2-under scores of 70 and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon chipping in a 1-under 71. Rounding out Sunday’s scorers was senior William Paysse with a 1-over 73. Sadagopan was the lone Aggie in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard, tying for fifth at 8-under with three under-par rounds of 71-67-70 for his career-best finish.

“It was great see Vish (Sadagopan) play well,” Kortan said. “Coach (Matt) Fast and I thought this would be a really good course for him, and he took advantage of it. I’m proud of that performance and I think it shows our depth and who can compete at a high level for us.”

