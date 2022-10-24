Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored.
Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says a search for a missing person at Lake Somerville was suspended at sunset Sunday and will resume at daylight on Monday morning.

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored.

The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office responded and was assisted at the scene by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, Burleson County St. Joseph EMS, Air Med helicopter, as well as Somerville, Birch Creek, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.

The missing person has been identified, however, the identity is being held pending the notification of family members, according to Burleson County Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the...
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
In the video, the operator is seen jumping out of his tow truck about ten seconds before the...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/23
Sunday Night Weather Update 10/23
Weather Whys Episode 2
Weather Whys: What are the layers of the atmosphere?
Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 10/23
Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 10/23
Camp Hearne celebrates over 10-years of service.
Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years