Breast Cancer Survivor gives advice amid National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and there are more than 3 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. For October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Three sat down with Breast Cancer Survivor Cathy to share her story and give tips to those who may be going through a similar journey.

Cathy says first, she encourages all women to get a yearly mammogram. She says that decision can save your life.

“When I turned 50 I started my mammograms,” she said. “In 2014 was the first time I had my scare. We had a little lump in my right breast and we did a biopsy but it was benign which is the most wonderful word you hear.”

Almost eight years later, that all changed.

“In June of this year, I had a spot that was way back by my chest bone that was suspicious also,” Cathy said. “The letter on that one was not so nice because that was malignant. I had my surgery, and because it was so far back on my chest bone; I ended up with a half mastectomy.”

After her experience she is now cancer free and advocates for those with breast cancer or those that have undergone surgery and treatments to remove the cancer.

In addition to getting your yearly check-up, Cathy says it’s important to trust and like your doctors. They’re there to guide you through the process. She also shares that people should ask questions, no matter how big or small it is.

“If you have some little inkling that bothers you, ask questions. Say, ‘I didn’t understand this,’ and they will answer them.”

Cathy says National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is important to her because not only did she make it through such tough times, but so did her two sisters, who also beat breast cancer.

According to Cathy, all she wants to do now is enjoy her life and family. Plus, inspire people to get mammograms to help with the early detection of the disease.

