Bryan police searching for endangered, missing teen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Antavia Oliver was last seen Monday around 1 p.m., in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.
Antavia is 5′1,″ 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.