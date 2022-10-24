Bryan police searching for endangered, missing teen

Bryan police are looking for 14-year-old Antavia Brown who they say could be in danger of death...
Bryan police are looking for 14-year-old Antavia Brown who they say could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Antavia Oliver was last seen Monday around 1 p.m., in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.

Antavia is 5′1,″ 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Both Mark Smith and Aron Collins are stepping into the political arena for the first time.
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 1
The author is doing a reading on his new book, 'The Door of No Return.'
New York Times bestselling author on book tour stops in College Station