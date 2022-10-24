Bryan police searching for endangered, missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say could be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Antavia Oliver was last seen Monday around 1 p.m., in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.

Antavia is 5′1,″ 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

#EndangeredMissing #MissingChild On behalf of the @BryanPolice, the @AANBVTX is issuing an Endangered Missing Child advisory on 14 year old Antavia Oliver pic.twitter.com/Lb0siW6ndI — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) October 24, 2022

