DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County.

The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.

The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

