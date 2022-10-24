Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station.

Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans, is taking her store by storm.

“This is a week that we are going to try to celebrate Liverpool and introduce it to some people that may have never come and tried it on,” said Witt. “The thing I really love about Liverpool is that they focus the attention on detail.”

The week of Oct. 24 through 29 is Liverpool Week, when a percentage of the sales from the collection will go towards honoring Genie Miller who tragically passed away last week.

The owner says her boutique will donate to the local symphony because that was important to Miller. In addition, Witt says with every $50 Witt’s End purchase, customers can receive a Liverpool gift while supplies last.

Witt’s End is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

