Free Music Friday: Brightwire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brightwire joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday, Oct. 21 and played their song “Cracked Edges”.

“We don’t make it through this life without being beaten up and broken in some way, so let’s find the people that are kind of messed up in the same way and connect with them,” Samuel Barker said. “You create your family out in the world.”

Brightwire is described as a combination of folk, rock, country, and punk from Southeast Texas.

The trio is playing at The 101 in Bryan, along with Thunderosa, Grifters & Shills, and Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 8 p.m.

“Follow us on Spotify, Amazon, wherever,” Samuel Barker said. “If you don’t like what you heard, it’s a good prank to grab your friend’s phone, follow us on their Spotify and Amazon. We don’t know where they come from, we’re just happy people are listening.”

You can also find their newest album “Cracked, Flawed and Frayed” on their website, which was listed as one of the Top Albums of 2021 by the Houston Chronicle.

