Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson during the Aggies' game at Mississippi State
Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson during the Aggies' game at Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. 

Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native paces A&M this season in tackles with 48 takedowns on the year and has tallied four double-digit tackle games in his career. He has started every game he has played in over the last two seasons and was named an Associated Press, Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-American, while also earning a spot on the Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists.

The award finalists will be announced as part of a special presentation by ESPN on Tuesday, November 29th. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 8th, live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award recipient is selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country. 

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10
Texas A&M Football
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week