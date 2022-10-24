Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon.

Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native paces A&M this season in tackles with 48 takedowns on the year and has tallied four double-digit tackle games in his career. He has started every game he has played in over the last two seasons and was named an Associated Press, Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-American, while also earning a spot on the Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists.

The award finalists will be announced as part of a special presentation by ESPN on Tuesday, November 29th. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 8th, live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award recipient is selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the NCFAA, an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is given to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

