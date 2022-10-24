Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together

Family in costume at the Fall Fest Sunday at Jones Crossing.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon.

The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more.

Kids and parents also participated in a Halloween costume contest.

Local businesses were on hand to provide guests with complimentary fall bites and sips.

Drew Cable, Jones Crossing Property Manager, says they plan to hold more events like the fall fest in the future.

”We love to bring the community together and highlight all the great offerings that Jones Crossing has,” said Cable. “Celebrate the great weather and fall and let the kids enjoy themselves.”

Jones Crossing partnered with Visit College Station which is the tourism division for the City of College Station, H-E-B, and other Jones Crossing businesses.

