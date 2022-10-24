Kick Time Announced for Florida Game

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland after a six-week hiatus to host No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, while Florida hosts No. 1 Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

