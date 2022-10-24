Madisonville residents share love of coffee, community at new downtown coffee shop

By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you live in Madisonville or plan to pass through, there’s a new coffee shop and café to add to your list. It’s called A Bushel & A Perk, and it’s a place the entire family can enjoy.

Owners Renee and Dan Garner crafted a menu that has plenty of hot, iced and blended coffee options. There are some fun drinks like the butter beer-inspired latte and the Snickers frappuccino. There are also loose-leaf tea and chai latte options.

To go with your morning caffeine jolt, there are some delicious eats that are perfect on the go including loaded biscuits that can be filled with southern favorites like sausage gravy or sausage, eggs and cheese. If you want to stop by for lunch, there are soup, salad and sandwich options. They also have treats like cake pops and muffins.

“If you’re in a rush, just grab a cup of coffee and grab something on your way out,” Renee Garner said.

For those looking to stay a while, especially if you have kids, there’s a space that allows you to get work done or relax while the kids have a separate area to have some fun.

“I work from home full time, so it was really important to me to have a space where I could come, sit and work and my kids have their own space where I could watch them and know that they were being taken care of,” Renee Garner said.

Creating a space like this has been a goal of Renee Garner’s for a long time, the shop is completely inspired by her family. She used to drink coffee with her grandmother as a little girl and still does when they’re together.

Renee Garner’s grandmother also inspired the name because she used to sing “A Bushel and a Peck” to her and other family members when they were younger. She said the song would always end with giving her grandmother a hug.

“I’ve always remembered that,” Renee Garner said. “I used to sing that to my kids when they were little and so that’s where the name A Bushel & A Perk came from.”

The business owner said she hopes to share that same love with everyone who visits the coffee shop and café. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To stay up-to-date with new things on the menu, you can check their website or Facebook.

