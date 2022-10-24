Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime College Station residents Mark Smith and Aron Collins are vying for the Place 1 seat on the College Station City Council. This is the first time both are running for an elected position within the city. Smith and Collins said they bring different elements to the table that make them best for the job.

Smith is a two-time graduate of Texas A&M who’s no stranger to the inner workings of the city. He had a 30-year career with the City of College Station where he worked with the city council, neighborhood groups, various boards and committees, Texas A&M and the City of Bryan.

“The last 16 years as being Director of Public Works, so I have a lot of experience working for the citizens of College Station,” Smith said.

He’s now retired but has stayed active as a member of the planning and zoning commission. Smith said his professional history and volunteer work gives him an edge. The first-time candidate is a former board member with the Brazos Valley TROUPE and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley among others.

“I know how the city works,” Smith said. “I know how things get done. I have been part of the budgeting process with the city for those 16 years as department head, so I understand how all of that works.”

Smith’s love for the city and the residents drove him to run for the Place 1 seat. He said he wants to focus on issues including neighborhood integrity, community relations, city services and asset management.

“I think that my focus is going to be on maintaining high-quality city services,” Smith said. “I think that that’s something that the city needs to pay a lot of attention to, not get distracted from that.”

Smith’s opponent Aron Collins is also an Aggie with deep roots in College Station.

“My family comes from a long line of Aggies,” Collins said. “My wife is the class of ‘95, Her dad was class of ‘58, his dad was class of ‘31, and my 9 year old will be class of 2035, and she’ll be 100 year of our family here.”

Although this is his first time stepping into the political arena, he said his work as the founder and CEO of Comfort Cares has prepared him to serve in the Place 1 seat. He said he’ll lead with an empathetic ear and represent the interests of College Station citizens.

“I’ve got a father-in-law who is 86 and lives a few blocks away from me, and I’ve got a nephew who is 21, and he’s registered so every issue that affects someone 85 to college-aged will affect me and my family,” Collins said.

Some of the issues he plans to address include lowering taxes, ensuring safe neighborhoods and planning for responsible growth.

“Tackle some of the issues that come with that growth like public safety,” Collins said. “That necessitates fully funding our first responders, our fire and EMS and police officers so that they have the resources to combat those issues that come with the growth that we’re gonna see inevitably.”

To keep up with Collins’ campaign, click here. You can also stay up-to-date with Smith here.

