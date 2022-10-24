New York Times bestselling author on book tour stops in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Author, poet, educator and publisher Kwame Alexander made a stop in Aggieland on his national book tour.

The New York Times Bestselling author visited News 3 at Noon to discuss his book reading at Larry J. Ringer Library.

He’ll be discussing his new book ‘The Door of No Return,’ and will also be signing books. The story, aimed at audiences 10 years old and up, follows a young boy juggling a crush, bullying from his cousin, and his love of swimming, when something happens that changes his life.

The event is Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The author’s first novel ‘The Crossover’ is being adapted into a Disney+ TV series. Alexander said the series, filmed in New Orleans, will be available in March 2023. He is serving as the writer and executive producer.

