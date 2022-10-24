New York Times bestselling author on book tour stops in College Station

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Author, poet, educator and publisher Kwame Alexander made a stop in Aggieland on his national book tour.

The New York Times Bestselling author visited News 3 at Noon to discuss his book reading at Larry J. Ringer Library.

He’ll be discussing his new book ‘The Door of No Return,’ and will also be signing books. The story, aimed at audiences 10 years old and up, follows a young boy juggling a crush, bullying from his cousin, and his love of swimming, when something happens that changes his life.

The event is Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The author’s first novel ‘The Crossover’ is being adapted into a Disney+ TV series. Alexander said the series, filmed in New Orleans, will be available in March 2023. He is serving as the writer and executive producer.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Both Mark Smith and Aron Collins are stepping into the political arena for the first time.
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 1
Bryan police are looking for 14-year-old Antavia Brown who they say could be in danger of death...
Bryan police searching for endangered, missing teen