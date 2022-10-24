Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday.

Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.

The senior has had five consecutive outings where she has placed in the top-15, dating back to last season’s NCAA Regional. The streak includes four top-five finishes.

Park and the Aggies are currently battling for the historic East Lake Cup against four of last year’s NCAA Championships match play participants. The tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m. CT Monday-Wednesday.

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division I collegiate golfer; the winner is voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

