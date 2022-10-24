Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday.

Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.

The senior has had five consecutive outings where she has placed in the top-15, dating back to last season’s NCAA Regional. The streak includes four top-five finishes.

Park and the Aggies are currently battling for the historic East Lake Cup against four of last year’s NCAA Championships match play participants. The tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m. CT Monday-Wednesday.

About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel:

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division I collegiate golfer; the winner is voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
Aggies wrap up long road swing in Columbia against South Carolina Saturday at 6:30
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Football
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week