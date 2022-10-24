Prepping Brazos Valley students for the future, school districts host College & Career Fair

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s never too early to start thinking about and preparing for your future. That’s why counseling teams from the Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts are hosting a College & Career Night.

The free event is open to all high school students and will take place Monday night, from 6-8 p.m., at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

The purpose of the event is to prepare students for all the post-secondary options that are available for them after graduation.

Representatives from over 60 colleges, universities, technical schools, armed forces, college prep programs, tutorial services, and the Texas Workforce will be on hand to provide information for both students and their families.

Financial Aid sessions will also be offered for parents who are interested in learning more about federal aid.

Though the event is being organized by Bryan and College Station ISDs the fair is open to students in surrounding districts and private schools.

A financial aid presentation is set to begin at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation to first-generation college families at 6:45 p.m. and a question and answer session on financial aid at 7:20 p.m.

College & Career Night flyer
College & Career Night flyer(KBTX)

