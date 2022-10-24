Railroad crossing closure on Rock Prairie begins Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Crews will be installing new railroad tracks west of Wellborn Road, according to the City of College Station.

The closure will be in place for three to four days and drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Union Pacific Railroad will close the crossing at Rock Prairie Road west of Wellborn Road on Tuesday to install new tracks. The closure will be in place for 3-4 days. ⚠️ https://t.co/cldI4xQMKC — College Station (@CityofCS) October 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.