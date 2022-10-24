Railroad crossing closure on Rock Prairie begins Tuesday
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Crews will be installing new railroad tracks west of Wellborn Road, according to the City of College Station.
The closure will be in place for three to four days and drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
