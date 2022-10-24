Runners lace up shoes for annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K benefiting heart surgeries

VOOM Foundation 5K
VOOM Foundation 5K(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Runners, joggers, and walkers made their way to Lot 50 on the campus of Texas A&M University Sunday afternoon for the 2nd annual VOOM Heart & Sole 5K

The Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation is a nonprofit that was created to provide heart surgeries and healthcare programs to the underprivileged and underserved in Nigeria.

All proceeds raised from the 5K will support the nonprofit’s mission of providing more open heart surgery to Nigerians in need and helping raise the health care standards for all of West Africa.

VOOM Student President Rachel Crandall recently returned from a mission trip to Nigeria, where she says she got to experience the work of the VOOM Foundation first-hand.

“This is a great way for the community to get involved in what we’re doing and making an impact internationally for those in Nigeria,” said Crandall. “I was able to see how the need is so great, how there really are no other people out there.”

“The VOOM Foundation was able to start performing open heart surgeries in 2013 when there was no other program and now Texas A&M students can be part of that and people in the Bryan-College Station area.”

Learn more about VOOM and its mission by visiting the website here.

For information on how to donate or help with fundraising efforts, click here.

