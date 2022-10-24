Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan named the TicketSmarter WAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week

ARLINGTON, Texas – Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson, Sam Houston’s Kavian Gaither and Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Gipson, a senior wide receiver, turned in a signature performance for SFA in a 41-38 win on the road at Southern Utah on Oct. 22. Gipson registered 10 catches for a career-high 256 yards and two touchdowns, scoring from 24 yards and 54 yards in the second quarter. Gipson, the preseason WAC Offensive Player of the Year, is the conference leader with 787 receiving yards in 2022.

Gaither, a sophomore linebacker, was a defensive force for Sam Houston in an 18-13 win at Utah Tech on Oct. 22. Gaither was credited with 11 tackles (seven solo) that included 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss to guide the Bearkats linebacking corps.

Morgan, a sophomore kicker, repeated as the conference special teams player of the week after hitting 3-of-4 field goals and his only PAT attempt in Sam Houston’s win at Utah Tech. Morgan successfully converted from 20, 31 and 28 yards in the victory for the Bearkats.

2022 TicketSmarter WAC Football Weekly Awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Xavier Gipson, Sr., WR, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 24)

Miles Reed, Sr., RB, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 17)

Jermiah Dobbins, So., RB, Abilene Christian (Oct. 10)

Jermiah Dobbins, So., RB, Abilene Christian (Oct. 3)

Beau Allen, R-Fr., QB, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Zach Hrbacek, R-Fr., RB, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Quali Conley, So., RB, Utah Tech (Sept. 12)

Justin Miller, R-Jr., QB, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kavian Gaither, So., LB, Sam Houston (Oct. 24)

Jaylen Phillips, So., LB, Sam Houston (Oct. 17)

Donovan Banks, Sr. DB, Tarleton (Oct. 10)

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 3)

Rodrick Ward, R-Jr., S, Southern Utah (Sept. 26)

Zach Strand, Sr., DL, Southern Utah (Sept. 19)

Tyrin Bradley, So., DL, Abilene Christian (Sept. 12)

Myles Heard, Sr., S, Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 5)

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Oct. 24)

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Oct. 17)

Chris Campos, So., K, Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 10)

Donovan Adkins, So., DB, Sam Houston (Oct. 3)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 26)

Seth Morgan, So., K, Sam Houston (Sept. 19)

Adrian Guzman, So., K, Tarleton (Sept. 12)

Jake Gerardi, R-Sr., P/K, Southern Utah (Sept. 5)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.