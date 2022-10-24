Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 23, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field.

The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.

The Aggies (8-5-5, 2-4-3 SEC) struck first in the ninth minute on the attack off a corner kick. Mia Pante sent the ball into the 6-yard box where Quinn Cornog and Maile Hayes took a shot a piece. Hayes rebounded her shot and scored for her seventh goal of the season.

Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 SEC) slipped in a goal in the 69th minute to knot the match and despite the late effort by the Aggies, they came up short of the win.

SCORING SUMMARY

9′ – Mia Pante placed her corner kick into the 6-yard box where both Quinn Cornog and Maile Hayes took a shot and were denied. Hayes rebounded her saved shot and put the ball into the back of the net. A&M 1, MU 0

69′ – Jenna Bartels swiped the ball from Texas A&M and drove into the attacking third. Bartels split the defense with her pass to lonesome Jadyn Easley. Easley took a touch around Kenna Caldwell before finishing. A&M 1, MU 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies wrap up the regular season Thursday when they head to Gainesville for a 5 p.m. contest against the Florida Gators.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri, sophomore forward Maile Hayes and senior defender Katie Smith are available at 12thMan.com.

