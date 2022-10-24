Sexual Assault Resource Center makes urgent plea for volunteers to meet rising demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Advocates are sounding the alarm about an increase in sexual assault reports from across the Brazos Valley.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) says the increase in sexual assault reports, numbers for 24/7 hotline calls, and survivor accompaniments has reached a new high requiring even more volunteers.

Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, says the nonprofit’s current volunteer capacity cannot keep up with the rise in cases.

“Our 24/7 hotline and accompaniment program continues to see increased demand,” said LeBlanc. “We cannot do our work without our sexual assault advocate volunteers and we need more than we have ever needed before.”

“We are seeing a really unprecedented increase in services,” said LeBlanc. “Just for the first nine months of this year, we’ve already served 446 clients and last year we were not even at 300 at this time.”

LeBlanc says the pandemic is one contributing factor that amplified the problem which seems to be getting worse.

“We know that when stress goes up that violence often goes up, so we’re seeing more of a response even just with mental health for survivors who maybe were assaulted much earlier in life, so maybe as a child and they’re coming in as an adult and they need counseling with us,” said LeBlanc.

In addition to the hotline and accompaniment services, SARC provides free and confidential counseling with trauma-focused therapists and referrals for free legal help with protective orders. The agency’s 24/7 crisis hotline — (979) 731-1000 — receives more than 1,200 calls a year and that number is on the rise. SARC also strives to reduce sexual violence through education and prevention outreach events.

SARC is hosting a free 40-hour training course which is certified by the State of Texas through the Office of the Attorney General. Volunteer advocates must be over the age of 18 and pass a background check in addition to completing the required training. Volunteers are required to complete one to two shifts per month on the hotline or accompaniment response. Shifts support full-time staff throughout days, nights, and weekends to support survivors in crisis.

Pamela Smits, president of the SARC Board of Directors and advocate says it doesn’t take much to get involved. She says the ideal volunteer is one that simply cares.

“It is so important to have someone there to hold their hand to be there with them, to support them to provide referrals and the main thing is to know that they’re not alone and that we believe them,” said Smits.

LeBlanc says the community can also support the rise in services through donations towards these crisis intervention services by visiting the SARC website at www.sarcbv.org and clicking donate at the top of the page. In addition to visiting the SARC website, donors can mail contributions to the Sexual Assault Resource Center, P.O. Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805.

If you or someone you love have been the victim of sexual assault, you can call SARC’s 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000.

SARC training flyer (KBTX)

