Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains No. 1. The Lions are coming off a big win over another defending state champ, Lorena. They will have another big test this week against Cameron Yoe who is ranked No. 6. Both the Yoemen and Lions are undefeated in district play.

In Class 3A Division II, Lexington comes in at No. 9. The Eagles are still undefeated after a 40-7 win over Clifton.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville stays at No. 9 after a 55-7 win over Leon. The Tigers will take on Normangee this week.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton remains at No. 2. The Panthers are coming off a win over Runge and will take on Somerville on Friday.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1

2 Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2

3 Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3

4 Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4

5 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5

6 Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6

7 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7

8 Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: SA East Central, 49-4 8

9 DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11

10 Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12

11 Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13

13 Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17

14 Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9

15 Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10

16 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14

17 SA Northside Brennan (7-1) W: SA Northside Sotomayor, 69-7 15

18 Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18

19 Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19

20 Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20

21 North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22

22 New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23

23 Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24

24 Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beaumont United, 68-0 25

25 Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2

3 Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4

4 Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7

5 Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6

6 Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9

7 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8

8 PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10

9 Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR

10 A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Georgetown East View, 52-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Argyle (8-0) W: Argyle, 35-10 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4

5 Grapevine (7-1) W: FW Wyatt, 49-21 5

6 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7

8 SA Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Edison, 69-7 8

9 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9

10 Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2

2 Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1

3 CC Calallen (9-0) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 66-0 3

4 Boerne (8-0) W: SA Kennedy, 49-7 4

5 Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5

6 Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6

7 Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7

8 Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9

9 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10

10 Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1

2 Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3

4 Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4

5 Bellville (8-0) Idle 5

6 Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7

8 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8

9 Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1

2 Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5

3 Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4

4 Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6

5 Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR

6 Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8

7 Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7

8 Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2

9 Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9

10 Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10

Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1

2 Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3

4 Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4

5 Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5

6 New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6

7 Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7

8 Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8

9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9

10 Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1

2 Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2

3 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3

4 Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5

5 Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6

6 Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4

7 Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7

8 Cisco (7-1) Idle 8

9 Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9

10 Coleman (6-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1

2 Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2

3 Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3

4 Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4

5 Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5

6 Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6

7 Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8

8 Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR

9 Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7

10 Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Milano

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 62-14 2

3 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 60-14 3

4 Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 4

5 Rankin (7-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 46-0 5

6 Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 40-6 6

7 Garden City (7-1) Idle 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (7-0) W: Robert Lee, 58-0 8

9 Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 54-4 9

10 Medina (8-0) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Harrold, 62-0 1

2 Cherokee (7-0) W: Rochelle, 70-20 2

3 Balmorhea (7-1) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-0 3

4 Oglesby (8-0) Idle 4

5 Richland Springs (6-1) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 61-0 7

7 Loraine (7-1) W: Blackwell, 28-8 6

8 Whitharral (7-1) Idle 8

9 Rising Star (7-1) W: Paint Rock, 50-0 9

10 Bluff Dale (7-1) W: Iredell, 50-12 NR

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 1

2 Austin Regents (7-0) W: SA St. Anthony’s, 63-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Houston The Village, forfeit 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: FW Southwest Christian, 18-6 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 57-17 5

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 67-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (8-0) Idle 2

3 Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Alvin Living Stones, 74-27 3

4 Conroe Covenant (7-1) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 48-0 4

5 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 5

Dropped out: None

