Tap into your creative side with upcoming events at Texas A&M University Art Galleries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Art Galleries has a number of upcoming events that will give you the chance to let your creativity flow.

The first event is the Skeleton Fairy Workshop, happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. Drawing spooktacular inspiration from the fairies of the Runyon Collection, you can drop into the Forsyth Galleries to create a tiny skeleton fairy.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, bring the kids and have a family-friendly evening of visual and performing arts to celebrate the newest exhibition, Focusing on Asia. You can also catch a screening of The Kids are Alright, a short featuring the playful, musical perspectives of students from the Becky Gates Children’s Center. Plus, enjoy treats and a spooky art activity.

Education Curator Jenn Korolenko says this is event is perfect for the little ones. “We will have treats, kids’ crafts, music, and of course, the screening of the film,” she said.

Looking ahead to November, you can help the staff of the Texas A&M University Art Galleries clean and preserve the Bonfire Memorial, dedicated to the memories of the 12 Aggies who lost their lives in the Bonfire collapse of 1999. All students and community members are invited to participate by signing up for one or more time slots. Each time slot is about 2 hours long.

All of these events are free and open to the public. “The only thing you have to figure out on your own is parking,” Korolenko said.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit the Texas A&M University Art Galleries website here.

