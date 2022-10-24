Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday.

Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna Spink, 6-2, 6-1. Continuing the charge No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith pulled out a victory over Lenka Stara, 7-5, 6-4. Next, Jeanette Mireles defeated Yuhan Liu, 6-2, 6-0. Daria Smetannikov finished on top in a close battle with Grace O’Donnell, 6-4, 6-4. Lizanna Boyer added to the A&M victory total as she took down Whitney Robbins, 6-2, 6-0. Rounding out the wins against Arkansas was Kayal Gownder who beat Morgan McCarthy, 6-3, 6-3.

In A&M’s matches against Utah, Gianna Pielet topped Samantha Horwood, 6-1, 6-3, and Elise Robbins finished the perfect day with a win over Katya Hersh, 6-2, 6-3.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

“Overall, I am pleased with our efforts over the course of the three-day event,” Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver said. “We played our best tennis today going 8-0 in the singles, so I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

WEEKEND MATCH RESULTS

Singles

Mary Stoiana 3-0: (Hadley Doyle SMU, 7-6, 6-4/Metka Komac TTU, 6-3, 6-2/Indianna Spink ARK, 6-2, 6-1)

Jayci Goldsmith 3-0: (Drew Morris SMU, 7-5, 6-2/Olivia Peet TTU, 6-3,6-4/Lenka Stara ARK, 7-5, 6-4)

Jeanette Mireles 3-0: (Jackie Nylander SMU, 6-4, 7-6/Yekaterina Dmitrichenko TTU, 6-3, 6-2/Yuhan Liu ARK, 6-2, 6-0)

Daria Smetannikov 3-0: (Taylor Johnson SMU, 6-2, 7-6/Cristina Tiglea TTU, 7-6, 6-2/Grace O’Donnell ARK, 6-4, 6-4)

Gianna Pielet 2-1: (Maja Makoric SMU, 3-6, 1-6/Camryn Stepp TTU, 6-1, 6-2/Samantha Horwood UTAH, 6-1, 6-3)

Kayal Gownder 2-1: (Lana Mavor SMU, 6-2, 7-5/Cambelle Bouchard SMU 6-2, 6-0/Morgan McCarthy ARK, 6-3, 6-3)

Lizanne Boyer 1-2: (Winslow Huth SMU, 4-6, 2-6/Samantha Horwood UTAH, 4-6, 1-6/Whitney Robbins ARK, 6-2, 6-0)

Elise Robbins 1-1: (Cambelle Bouchard SMU, 6-2, 7-5/Katya Hersh UTAH, 6-2, 6-3)

Doubles

Mary Stoiana & Jayci Goldsmith 2-1: (Anastasia Goncharova & Madison Tattini UTAH, 6-2/Lenka Stara & Grace O’Donnell ARK, 6-1/Diae El Jardi & Allison Zipoli RICE, 2-6)

Gianna Pielet & Jeanette Mireles 3-0: Kaila Barksdale & Marcela Lopez UTAH, 6-2/Indianna Spink & Yuhan Liu ARK, 7-5/Saara Orav & Marte Lambrecht RICE, 6-2)

Daria Smetannikov & Lizanne Boyer 2-0: (Samantha Horwood & Katya Hersh UTAH, 6-3/Morgan McCarthy & Whitney Robbins ARK, 6-4)

Kayal Gownder & Elise Robbins 1-1: (Hadley Doyle & Cambelle Bouchard SMU, 6-7/Kaila Barksdale & Katya Hersh UTAH, 7-6)

Elise Robbins & Lizanne Boyer 1-0: (Winslow Huth & Cambelle Bouchard SMU, 6-4)

Kayal Gownder & Daria Smetannikov 1-0: (Whitney Robbins & Morgan McCarthy ARK, 6-0)

UP NEXT

The Aggies have completed their fall slate of matches and look forward to pro events followed by spring competition.

