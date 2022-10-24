Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education.

The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.

Retired Marine Corps Col. Jerry Smith, a member of Texas A&M Veteran Resource & Support Center said receiving the award for a second year is great recognition for all the hard work that the faculty and staff have done across the entire campus.

“We really try to export the effort to the individual colleges, the departments and this is recognition not for the center, but for the entire campus, for being veteran-inclusive and serving well those who have served,” Smith said.

“As we look at the transitioning force we’re seeing very steady levels of veterans starting their benefits,” Lyon said. “The importance of doing this now has the opportunity to create the best educated and most well-adjusted generation of veterans that our country has ever known and that’s the really exciting role that higher education has to play.”

Texas A&M provides student veterans an opportunity to adjust to a new environment that is far different from what they experienced in the military, Smith said.

“The student veteran success rate here is phenomenally high,” Smith said. “We take Texas A&M’s large campus and we help them identify what they need and where they find it. Then we ask them to go out there and resource it themselves, that way they learn how to operate in this new environment on their own. After they cross the stage with that diploma they’ll understand how to pull the resources to be a thriving part of our community and our state.”

Whether it be admission, academic support or social support Lyon said Texas A&M is fully invested in those who have “worn the cloth of our nation.”

“It’s truly a veteran-inclusive environment that you can see almost everywhere you walk on campus,” Lyon said.

As the 14th conference came to a close Smith said the university wants to take what it learned; the communication, collaboration, and best practices and help integrate those across the state.

“We host this conference to support any campus. Two-year, four-year, public and private across the great state of Texas,” Smith said.

As he looks towards the future, Lyon said he hopes more institutions like Texas A&M drive veteran-inclusive strategies and look at the overall military-affiliated population like active duty service members, ROTC, and family members of veterans, so that the whole population thrives on campus.

“That will be a future that I think is not only bright for student veterans but certainly makes our country strong too,” Lyon said.

