Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

