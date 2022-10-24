Treat of the Day: Blinn College District receives $25,000 donation to help expand use of VR technology

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District received a $25,000 donation to help expand its use of VR technology.

The donation came from Bill Thienes of Brenham, a retired petroleum engineer who previously gifted two endowed scholarships to the Blinn College Foundation.

The donation will be used to establish a VR simulation program that will complement Blinn’s extensive healthcare simulation programs.

“This is our pilot project,” said Karla Ross, Associate Degree Nursing Program Director. “We will get the equipment we need, integrate it into our simulation center, and then start adding the software and evaluate how it integrates with our curriculum. We are very excited.”

Thienes decided to make the donation to Blinn after researching VR and learning about its training possibilities in the medical field.

“When I toured the nurses training facilities at Blinn, I was amazed and I wondered what could be next,” Thienes said. “The ‘next’ is virtual reality. VR is really going to help save lives. I’m just so happy I can do this for Blinn and help it get the VR equipment and software for its nursing programs.”

Ross said VR can be a tremendous teaching tool.

“It’s like you are there,” she said. “You put on the headset and have joysticks which allow you to conduct assessments. In medicine, they even practice surgeries using VR. You just put on a headset and you are immersed in that world. Students not only get to practice something that they wouldn’t get to do otherwise, but if they didn’t do well the first time, they can do it again and again until they get it right.”

Dean of Health Sciences Michelle Trubenstein said she hopes to expand the use of VR throughout the division.

“We are starting with nursing, but I see it being used in all our other programs as well,” she said.

