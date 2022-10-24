Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday.
Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000.
Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris.
Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their students’ learning experience.
