Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday.

Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000.

Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris.

Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their students’ learning experience.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Blinn College District receives $25,000 donation to help expand use of VR...
Treat of the Day: Blinn College District receives $25,000 donation to help expand use of VR technology
Treat of the Day: Blinn College District receives $25,000 donation to help expand use of VR...
Treat of the Day: Blinn College District receives $25,000 donation to help expand use of VR technology
Treat of the Day: Willard Flowers '44 turns 100
Treat of the Day: Willard Flowers ‘44 celebrates 100th birthday
Treat of the Day: Willard Flowers '44 turns 100
Treat of the Day: Willard Flowers '44 turns 100