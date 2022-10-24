Treat yourself to this sweet fall treat at Another Broken Egg

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re on the hunt for something sweet this fall, stop by Another Broken Egg and try their pumpkin waffles.

Another Broken Egg’s Tap Bentz throws pumpkin batter onto the waffle maker for about 3 minutes to create the perfect pumpkin waffle.

Then, the waffles are topped with powdered sugar, pecans, and a compound pumpkin spice and cinnamon butter, which Bentz says is the most important part of the dish.

You can pair this treat with Another Broken Egg’s apple mimosa, which comes in a 6 oz. or an 11 oz. glass. If apples are not your favorite fruit, there are several other mimosa flavors to choose from.

You can visit Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

