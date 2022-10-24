Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season.

Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at center in all four games he played. He had a brace on his leg during the South Carolina game and his presence was missed with the Aggies being called for eight false starts. He was a freshman All-American last year.

Continuity on the offensive line has been a problem with the Maroon and White with a new starting five the past five games. But Fisher said dealing with these injuries up front can’t be an excuse.

”I’m not trying to make an excuse, but you’re talking about calls, you’re talking about chemistry, you’re talking about how sometimes when we double team that guy likes to come this way, sometimes you get a new guy and he likes to come down harder so I come a little shorter,” Fisher explained. “All those nuances that create the inches are definitely an issue when you’re constantly changing that. I think all those little things really matter when it comes to that. But that’s the hand we’re dealt and we have to deal with it,” Fisher added.

Fisher also mentioned that quarterback Haynes King, who went out toward the end of the South Carolina game, should be healthy and ready to go this week against Ole Miss.

