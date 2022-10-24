Trunk or Treat in Downtown Caldwell at this year’s Scare on the Square

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is quickly approaching and the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting into the spirit of things with tasty treats and a way for the whole community to come together.

Saturday, Oct. 29, the community is invited to come out to Scare on the Square in Downtown Caldwell.

“It means a lot to have a safe place for our children to get out,” Susan Mott, Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director, said. “Our downtown businesses prepare a great evening. We have a costume contest. For those that this may not be their thing, our old post office will be having the Aggie football game on. This year, our Caldwell Rotary Club will be doing “Pies for Polio.” Today is actually World Polio Day so this will raise funds to hopefully take care of polio all around the world.”

The event provides a safe, family-friendly opportunity for Trick or Treaters. Vehicles will be lined up like a car show and children will trick or treat down all the trunks. Plus, there will also be a haunted house.

“We have a longstanding tradition of doing a haunted house every year for the senior class and a few years ago we were able to combine our efforts with Scare on the Square,” said Jennifer Boniol with Caldwell High School 2023 Project Graduation. “The seniors have been preparing for it. It will be spooky.”

Monday is the last day to register a vehicle for the trunk or treat. Entries are encouraged to be decorated with a Halloween theme. No scary masks or props that would frighten young children. Candy must be wrapped in sealed manufacturer’s wrapping. No handmade items.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told us that cars on the train...
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Severe Weather Update 6 PM 10/24
Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
Both Mark Smith and Aron Collins are stepping into the political arena for the first time.
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 1
Bryan police are looking for 14-year-old Antavia Brown who they say could be in danger of death...
Bryan police searching for endangered, missing teen
The author is doing a reading on his new book, 'The Door of No Return.'
New York Times bestselling author on book tour stops in College Station