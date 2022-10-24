Trunk or Treat in Downtown Caldwell at this year’s Scare on the Square

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is quickly approaching and the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is getting into the spirit of things with tasty treats and a way for the whole community to come together.

Saturday, Oct. 29, the community is invited to come out to Scare on the Square in Downtown Caldwell.

“It means a lot to have a safe place for our children to get out,” Susan Mott, Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Director, said. “Our downtown businesses prepare a great evening. We have a costume contest. For those that this may not be their thing, our old post office will be having the Aggie football game on. This year, our Caldwell Rotary Club will be doing “Pies for Polio.” Today is actually World Polio Day so this will raise funds to hopefully take care of polio all around the world.”

The event provides a safe, family-friendly opportunity for Trick or Treaters. Vehicles will be lined up like a car show and children will trick or treat down all the trunks. Plus, there will also be a haunted house.

“We have a longstanding tradition of doing a haunted house every year for the senior class and a few years ago we were able to combine our efforts with Scare on the Square,” said Jennifer Boniol with Caldwell High School 2023 Project Graduation. “The seniors have been preparing for it. It will be spooky.”

Monday is the last day to register a vehicle for the trunk or treat. Entries are encouraged to be decorated with a Halloween theme. No scary masks or props that would frighten young children. Candy must be wrapped in sealed manufacturer’s wrapping. No handmade items.

