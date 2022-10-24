Wind advisories issued for Brazos Valley counties

Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties under wind advisories.
By Drew Davis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wind advisories have been issued for the following counties in the Brazos Valley:

  • Milam County
  • Leon County
  • Robertson County

After the cold front moves in on Monday night, a round of very windy weather is expected on Tuesday morning. Expect sustained winds of 15 - 25 mph, with gusts up to 45+ mph. The strongest winds will be in the morning, with winds weakening in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 45+ mph
Wind gusts up to 45+ mph(KBTX Weather)

These winds are capable of blowing outdoor decorations away. It might be a good idea to bring in pumpkins and/or any Halloween decorations tonight through tomorrow afternoon.

The rest of the state of Texas is expecting a very windy Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Expecting gusts up to 45 mph
Expecting gusts up to 45 mph(KBTX Weather)

