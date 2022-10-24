Wind advisories issued for Brazos Valley counties
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wind advisories have been issued for the following counties in the Brazos Valley:
- Milam County
- Leon County
- Robertson County
After the cold front moves in on Monday night, a round of very windy weather is expected on Tuesday morning. Expect sustained winds of 15 - 25 mph, with gusts up to 45+ mph. The strongest winds will be in the morning, with winds weakening in the afternoon.
These winds are capable of blowing outdoor decorations away. It might be a good idea to bring in pumpkins and/or any Halloween decorations tonight through tomorrow afternoon.
The rest of the state of Texas is expecting a very windy Monday night and Tuesday morning.
