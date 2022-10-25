Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about him.(Fox News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas said Tuesday that it conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company said it was expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the move.

The move by Adidas, whose CEO Kasper Rorsted is stepping down next year, comes after Ye was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Ye’s talent agency, CAA, has dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women’s Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye’s antisemitic comments.

In recent weeks, Ye also has ended his company’s association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

Demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass Saturday unfurled a banner praising Ye’s antisemitic comments, prompting an outcry on social media from celebrities and others who said they stand with Jewish people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe.
Missing Bryan teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court hears appeal by Brittney Griner against sentence
Armed men are seen near a drop box in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday.
Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes amid reports of intimidation
Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022....
Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis
President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the Detroit...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll