BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure.

Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and was a way for Texas A&M students to get involved in agriculture. That year was so successful they continued the maze.

“This is our 8th year having it, and we are still trying to bring as much agriculture to the Bryan-College Station area and to get the community involved,” he said.

In addition to the corn maze, Trent says they have more to offer this year.

“This year we will have sunflowers, maroon cotton, a pumpkin patch, and large equipment. This is a great way to get everyone out here.”

To attend the corn maze, preorder your tickets using the promo code “Corn” for $2 off each ticket and fill out the waiver. Keep the emailed receipt as proof of purchase to show at the gate.

Click here to purchase tickets and fill out the liability form.

