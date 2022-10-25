BCS Chamber Candidate Forum to feature Brazos County, College Station races

BCS Local Candidates Forum flyer
BCS Local Candidates Forum flyer(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting its final candidate forum Tuesday night.

The panel discussion will give community members the opportunity to hear from candidates running in the upcoming election.

The event is free and open to the public and is being held at the Brazos Center.

Tuesday’s forum will feature candidates vying to be mayor for the City of College Station, city council races, and those wanting a seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court.

The chamber held the first of its candidate forums last Monday and featured candidates running to be the Mayor of Bryan and the Bryan City Council.

No contested or school board races are being featured in Tuesday’s forum.

Scott DeLucia, radio show host at Bryan Broadcasting/WTAW is set to moderate the forum.

Residents can participate in the forum either by attending in person, viewing the livestream at KBTX.com, listening live on WTAW 1620, or at RadioAggieland.com.

For the latest information on Midterm voting check out the KBTX Midterm Election voting guide that features information on early voting dates and locations, sample ballots and more.

