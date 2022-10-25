Be Remarkable: Couple spends 17 years volunteering at Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple is being celebrated for spending 17 years helping the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s mission of feeding families in need.

Two months ago, KBTX featured the McCleskeys in a special report about their work at the non-profit organization.

Lee and Joanie McCleskey recently announced they had to stop volunteering to focus on their health and that was no easy decision. Every week, sometimes twice a week, since 2005, they would pick up donated food from HEB and deliver it back to food bank headquarters.

Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora says having regular volunteers like the McCleskeys is a great asset.

“It’s vital to have volunteers that want to do the regular work of feeding people,” said Mangapora, who nominated the McCleskeys for the Be Remarkable award. Their time spent volunteering has helped the food bank collect about 125,000 pounds of donations, proving even a small act of kindness makes a huge impact.

“We just have loved every moment of it,” said Joanie McCleskey. “It’s been such a remarkable experience and people are full of love here and we just like to give back to the community, and this was a great way to do that.”

The couple began volunteering at the food bank following Hurricane Katrina when evacuees arrived in the Brazos Valley seeking shelter and assistance.

Mangapora says it was volunteers like the McCleskeys who helped the organization respond to its first disaster response.

The dynamic duo is already missed at the food bank but their leadership, mentorship, and support over the years will never be forgotten.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers around proud to present them with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

