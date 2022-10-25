Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.

🔥🚫𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘🚫🔥



Brazos County is once again officially under a BURN BAN until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited.



13 of 16 Brazos Valley counties are under the same. pic.twitter.com/b2ppW20gMY — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 25, 2022

Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller and San Jacinto counties.

The rainfall received areawide Monday evening through the overnight hours is not substantial enough to stand in the way of issuing a Burn Ban. The cold front did not just bring rain, it brought gusty winds as well. These winds will stick around Tuesday, which has prompted the Texas A&M Forrest Service to forecast “High” to “Very High” fire danger for Tuesday.

Forecast fire danger from Texas A&M Forest Service for Tuesday, October 25 (KBTX)

