Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.
Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller and San Jacinto counties.
The rainfall received areawide Monday evening through the overnight hours is not substantial enough to stand in the way of issuing a Burn Ban. The cold front did not just bring rain, it brought gusty winds as well. These winds will stick around Tuesday, which has prompted the Texas A&M Forrest Service to forecast “High” to “Very High” fire danger for Tuesday.
