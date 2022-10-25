Co-ed flag football league hopes to recruit more girls to the sport

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - NFL Flag Aggieland is a new flag football league for kids to join that has quickly taken over the College Station area.

The league has over 160 kids in it, but there’s only a few girls currently participating.

Mariah Buchanan, Kamdyn Meyers and Heartliegh Emery each play on all-boy teams this year. But that’s not holding these girls back, Emery is actually the first girl to score a touchdown in the league’s history.

NFL Flag Aggieland plans to have more girls sign up to play and are hoping to have some all-girls teams in the league.

Click here to register your child to play in NFL Flag Aggieland’s spring season. Registration closes on Feb. 4, 2023.

