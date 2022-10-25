Creepy crawlers prepare to run for fun

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to the Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run and Walk hosted by College Station Parks and Recreation.

It’s happening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

Registration for the fun run and costume contest starts at 7:30 a.m., and the run begins at 9 a.m.

The costume contest starts at 11:30 a.m. and features prizes in four age categories – 6 and under, 7 to 12, 13 to 17, and 18 and over.

The free, fun-filled event will also include several children’s activities, food trucks, and health and wellness booths families can enjoy together.

