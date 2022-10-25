CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane.

According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of Bryan, drove through the backyard of the home and crashed into the house and cement patio.

Police found several opened and unopened small bottles of alcohol in the car.

Robles was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and released Sunday on a $2,000 bond.

