George H.W. Bush Library and Museum celebrates United Nations Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Library and Museum celebrated United Nations Day on Monday with a special visit from a man who served as the U.N. Ambassador during George W. Bush’s presidency.

That man was Ambassador Sichan Siv who helped the museum update the U.N. portion of its permanent collection by presenting the France nameplate. Siv first noticed that the U.N. Nation of France didn’t have its nameplate on display at the exhibit years ago, but only recently remembered to tell the museum director about it. Now France is displayed among the other four permanent U.N. security council members within the exhibit: the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Warren Finch director of the Presidential Library and Museum said Siv is a longtime friend of the library and museum who also served as President George H.W. Bush’s deputy assistant from 1989-1993.

“He does a lot of events for us,” Finch said. “He talks to school groups a lot for us and it’s just amazing anytime Ambassador Siv is here.”

Siv, who grew up in Cambodia when it was part of French Indochina said it was a very special day for him and an honor to present the France nameplate to the library and museum. He said the ceremony will go down as one of the most important days in his life.

“The person who has influenced me the most besides, my mother who gave me life and my grandmother who gave me life, was George H.W. Bush,” Siv said. “I’ve learned so much from George Bush not about leadership only, but how to be a complete person, so when the library and museum asked me to have the honor, I of course said yes right away.”

Siv said one of the most important things he learned from George H.W. Bush was how important personal relationships were especially for an ambassador.

“I took George H.W. Bush’s playbook from the time he was ambassador to the U.N. from 1971 through 1973,” Siv said. “He established very personal relationships with all the fellow ambassadors. That personal relationship is very important because when you want to get things done you can cut through the official channel and make it happen.”

For Siv, Presidential Libraries are the “repositories” of U.S. history and he said it’s very important for Americans, especially those who are young to walk through the libraries.

“I cannot tell you enough, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of our young people knowing about history,” Siv said. “If you don’t know your history, you’re bound to repeat it. Winston Churchill once said ‘those who forget history are bound to fail’ and it’s very important for us to know where we came from, and how we came to build this beautiful country that is the beacon of democracy and freedom around the world.”

After the presentation, the library and museum presented Siv with metal signs that read “Faith Family Friends” and “Born to Be Blessed.”

