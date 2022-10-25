From the ground up: Kids learn about agriculture at pizza ranch

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had a chance to learn about where food comes from with one of their favorite things to eat at Pizza Ranch.

Kylan Canon says that this is a great way for kids to understand more about food, especially those that live in suburban areas.

“This is an awesome opportunity for them to come and we get to teach them about what we love doing and about agriculture and how it impacts us,” said Canon.

Since pizza has so many components of agriculture baked into it kids will really get an understanding of just how much is produced by farmers and ranchers.

“The way we relate agriculture to the pizza is by teaching the different 8 slices. So the booth that we’ve been talking about is beef and pork. So that’s a big one. We also have water ambassadors come in, we have master gardeners come in and they talk about the different like tomato sauce and different things that go into pizza. We also have a dairy section to teach about the cheese, and then we also have the master gardeners teach about the yeast,” said Canon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch...
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
The driver, Randall Williams, 38, of College Station, was pronounced deceased on the scene by...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
Severe weather expected for southeastern counties of Brazos Valley
Storms weakening. Severe thunderstorm watches still in place.
The storm prediction center has placed the entire Brazos Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Severe weather possible as cold front moves in Monday evening
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe.
Missing Bryan teen found safe

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/25
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/25
from the ground up: generations of farmers know how important their job is
From the ground up: Texas Beef Council using influence to spread the word about agriculture
Delusions Scream Park is 50 acres of scariness.
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween
A good helping of rain to go along with the high wind Monday night
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley