From the ground up: Kids learn about agriculture at pizza ranch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had a chance to learn about where food comes from with one of their favorite things to eat at Pizza Ranch.

Kylan Canon says that this is a great way for kids to understand more about food, especially those that live in suburban areas.

“This is an awesome opportunity for them to come and we get to teach them about what we love doing and about agriculture and how it impacts us,” said Canon.

Since pizza has so many components of agriculture baked into it kids will really get an understanding of just how much is produced by farmers and ranchers.

“The way we relate agriculture to the pizza is by teaching the different 8 slices. So the booth that we’ve been talking about is beef and pork. So that’s a big one. We also have water ambassadors come in, we have master gardeners come in and they talk about the different like tomato sauce and different things that go into pizza. We also have a dairy section to teach about the cheese, and then we also have the master gardeners teach about the yeast,” said Canon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.