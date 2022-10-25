From the ground up: Texas Beef Council using influence to spread the word about agriculture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Beef Council is using beef influencers to help spread the word about how good farmers’ products can be.

Kelsey Pribilski, who hosts “BBQuest” on the Beef Loving Texans Youtube channel, says this season she will be taking the viewers beyond the pit to show what really goes into producing beef.

“This past season has been super eye-opening. I’ve always been appreciative of what they do what ranchers and farmers do, but seeing going to the ranches and the feed yards and seeing exactly what goes into it has given me even more of an appreciation,” said Pribilski

“BBQuest” also hopes they will be able to debunk a lot of myths that people have about meat.

There can be misconceptions about the beef industry and I think pulling the curtain behind and being like look, there’s nothing to be afraid of. This is amazing work that they’re doing said Pribilski.

You can check out episodes of “BBQuest” here.

