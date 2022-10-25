Happy and healed animals returning to the wild

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation is to take in injured or orphaned animals and return them back to the wild, happy and healthy.

From owls to opossums and even a flying squirrel, the team at Paws and Claws is working to rescue, rehab, and release all species of wildlife back to their homes safe and sound.

The Three was joined by Wildlife Rehabilitator, Krista Blige, and some special guests, Donuts the opossum, and Tripod the turtle.

“Once the animals come in, we treat them, give them medications, and wrap any breaks. The goal is always to get them back into the wild,” Blige said.

Paws and Claws receives animals from good Samaritans looking for a place to bring an injured or abandoned animal or game wardens who find the animals in the wild.

“We always try to release them in areas we believe they’ll best be suited,” Blige said.

