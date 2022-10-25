Headed to the polls? Election Official shares what you should know

By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As early voting kicks off, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four to discuss what voters should know before they cast their ballot.

Hancock says the first day saw a big turnout in Brazos County, with over 2,000 voters by 4 p.m.

Early voting locations

For those who haven’t gone to the polls yet, Brazos County has five locations for early voting:

Voting locations for other counties in the area can be found here.

Early voting times

DateTime
Oct. 24 - 297 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 3010 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Oct. 31 - Nov. 47 a.m. - 7 p.m.

What to bring

Before casting a ballot, voters will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:

  • Voter ID Card
  • Valid Texas Drivers License
  • United States passport
  • Texas personal identification card
  • Texas license to carry a handgun
  • United States military identification card containing your photograph
  • United States citizenship certificate containing your photograph

Sample ballots

Hancock recommends looking at the sample ballot before voting.

“We have a very lengthy ballot this time, so it’s causing voters to be in the voting booth for quite a while, so expect lines just because of the length of our ballots,” she said.

A sample ballot of the 2022 Midterm Election for Brazos County can be found here. For sample ballots from other Brazos Valley counties, click here.

Voters in a hurry should check out the smaller locations such as Galilee Baptist Church to avoid crowds.

Student Voting

Hancock says students who are not registered in the county can vote on a limited ballot, but this only happens during early voting.

“If you wait to Election Day and you’re not registered here but you are registered within Texas, you’d be able to cast a ballot of voting on the offices or the candidates that we have in common with the county that you’re registered in,” she explained.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

